Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of WK Kellogg (BMV:KLG) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of WK Kellogg (BMV:KLG) with a Underweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust holds 13,505K shares representing 15.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Keybank National Association holds 4,925K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,873K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLG by 44.59% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,274K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,203K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLG by 5.21% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,187K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares , representing an increase of 59.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLG by 173.68% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,187K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares , representing an increase of 59.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLG by 157.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.