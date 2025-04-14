Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Watsco (WSO) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.10% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Watsco is $514.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $428.36 to a high of $588.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.10% from its latest reported closing price of $508.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Watsco is 7,659MM, an increase of 0.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watsco. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSO is 0.31%, an increase of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 42,620K shares. The put/call ratio of WSO is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,550K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 33.71% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,372K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares , representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 1.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,131K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,098K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares , representing a decrease of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 11.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,094K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 5.65% over the last quarter.

Watsco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 300,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 600 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products. HVAC/R products provide comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. Older systems often operate below today's government mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards. Watsco has an opportunity to accelerate the replacement of these systems at a scale greater than its competitors as the movement toward reducing energy consumption and its environmental impact continues. This is especially important since heating and cooling accounts for approximately half of the energy consumed in a typical U.S. home.

