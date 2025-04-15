Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Watsco (BMV:WSO) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Watsco (BMV:WSO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 900 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watsco. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 10.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSO is 0.36%, an increase of 8.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 38,876K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,550K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 33.71% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,372K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares , representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 1.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,131K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,098K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares , representing a decrease of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 11.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,094K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 5.65% over the last quarter.

