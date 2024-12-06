Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond (WRB.PRH) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:WRB.PRH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB.PRH is 0.13%, an increase of 7.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.98% to 2,987K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,146K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRH by 7.67% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 489K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRH by 0.16% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 376K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares , representing a decrease of 32.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRH by 15.58% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 250K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRH by 5.57% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

