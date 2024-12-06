News & Insights

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond (WRB.PRG) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

December 06, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:WRB.PRG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB.PRG is 0.12%, an increase of 6.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.30% to 1,683K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WRB.PRG / W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond/Note Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 955K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRG by 1.95% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 399K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRG by 3.38% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 152K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 126K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRG by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund holds 37K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

