Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond (WRB.PRF) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:WRB.PRF) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB.PRF is 0.15%, an increase of 5.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 2,636K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,146K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRF by 2.33% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 482K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRF by 1.84% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 275K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 235K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRF by 4.07% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 151K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRF by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.