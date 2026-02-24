Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Venture Global (VG) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Venture Global (NYSE:VG) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.89% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Venture Global is $11.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 20.89% from its latest reported closing price of $9.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Venture Global is 15,790MM, an increase of 45.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Venture Global. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VG is 0.19%, an increase of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 480,768K shares. The put/call ratio of VG is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 354,683K shares representing 73.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 6,280K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares , representing an increase of 83.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 44.58% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 5,412K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,672K shares , representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 68.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,102K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,828K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 73.81% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 4,963K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,744K shares , representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VG by 49.60% over the last quarter.

