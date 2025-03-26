Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Universal Health Services (UHS) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.91% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Universal Health Services is $234.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $177.97 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.91% from its latest reported closing price of $185.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Health Services is 15,027MM, a decrease of 5.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Health Services. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UHS is 0.17%, an increase of 28.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 65,119K shares. The put/call ratio of UHS is 3.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,675K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,631K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 14.20% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,368K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,750K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 24.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,714K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 59.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,589K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 24.35% over the last quarter.

Universal Health Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating, through its subsidiaries, behavioral health facilities, acute care hospitals, and ambulatory centers throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

