Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of UMB Financial (UMBF) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of UMB Financial (NasdaqGS:UMBF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.99% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for UMB Financial is $121.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 0.99% from its latest reported closing price of $120.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UMB Financial is 1,608MM, an increase of 5.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMB Financial. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 7.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMBF is 0.22%, an increase of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.06% to 62,030K shares. The put/call ratio of UMBF is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 5,924K shares representing 12.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,973K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Umb Bank N A holds 4,700K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,116K shares , representing a decrease of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 9.90% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,161K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,195K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 18.20% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,948K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares , representing an increase of 10.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 32.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,919K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares , representing a decrease of 35.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 87.20% over the last quarter.

UMB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UMB Financial Corporation is an American financial services holding company founded in 1913 as City Center Bank and based in Kansas City, Missouri. It offers complete banking, payment solutions, asset servicing and institutional investment management to customers

