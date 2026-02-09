Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 9, 2026, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NasdaqGS:ERIC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.30% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is $10.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.29 to a high of $12.71. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.30% from its latest reported closing price of $11.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is 304,762MM, an increase of 28.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 6.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERIC is 0.21%, an increase of 5.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.39% to 413,219K shares. The put/call ratio of ERIC is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 96,378K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,029K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 70,173K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,043K shares , representing a decrease of 15.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC by 28.61% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 49,576K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 24,894K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,494K shares , representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC by 11.44% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 17,794K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,152K shares , representing a decrease of 80.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERIC by 42.17% over the last quarter.

