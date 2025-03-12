Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Talen Energy (TLN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Talen Energy (NasdaqGS:TLN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.33% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Talen Energy is $270.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $250.48 to a high of $307.65. The average price target represents an increase of 53.33% from its latest reported closing price of $176.56 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talen Energy. This is an increase of 149 owner(s) or 42.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLN is 1.02%, an increase of 25.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.47% to 52,704K shares. The put/call ratio of TLN is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 6,124K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,369K shares , representing a decrease of 85.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLN by 52.05% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 3,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,589K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLN by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Monarch Alternative Capital holds 1,450K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,366K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares , representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLN by 2.56% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.