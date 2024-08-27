Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Summit Materials (SUM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 26, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.16% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Summit Materials is $49.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.16% from its latest reported closing price of $40.51 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Summit Materials is 2,676MM, a decrease of 20.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 725 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Materials. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUM is 0.31%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 163,164K shares. The put/call ratio of SUM is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,833K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,837K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 26.74% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,211K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,762K shares , representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 86.17% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,195K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,324K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 19.03% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,041K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,184K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 35.97% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 5,035K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,030K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Summit Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.