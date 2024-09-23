Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (GPCR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:GPCR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.70% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $86.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 103.70% from its latest reported closing price of $42.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 15.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPCR is 0.25%, an increase of 12.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.61% to 71,516K shares. The put/call ratio of GPCR is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,548K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,828K shares , representing an increase of 22.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 83.15% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,250K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,353K shares , representing an increase of 21.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 19.74% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,354K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares , representing an increase of 38.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 45.22% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,131K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,527K shares , representing an increase of 51.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 82.16% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 2,953K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411K shares , representing an increase of 18.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 12.16% over the last quarter.

