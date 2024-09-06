Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.97% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Stanley Black & Decker is $106.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.97% from its latest reported closing price of $98.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stanley Black & Decker is 17,199MM, an increase of 10.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stanley Black & Decker. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWK is 0.20%, an increase of 14.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 158,048K shares. The put/call ratio of SWK is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,615K shares representing 12.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,411K shares , representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 15.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,886K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,826K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 19.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,949K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,864K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 21.07% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 3,900K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,864K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 72.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,819K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,492K shares , representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 92.26% over the last quarter.

Stanley Black & Decker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place.

