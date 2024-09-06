Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Stanley Black & Decker (LSE:0L9E) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Stanley Black & Decker (LSE:0L9E) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.97% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Stanley Black & Decker is 105.34 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 94.16 GBX to a high of 140.59 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.97% from its latest reported closing price of 99.40 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stanley Black & Decker is 17,071MM, an increase of 9.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stanley Black & Decker. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L9E is 0.20%, an increase of 14.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 158,048K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,615K shares representing 12.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,411K shares , representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9E by 15.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,886K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,826K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9E by 19.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,949K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,864K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9E by 21.07% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 3,900K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,864K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9E by 72.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,819K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,492K shares , representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9E by 92.26% over the last quarter.

