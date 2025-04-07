Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Semtech (SMTC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Semtech (NasdaqGS:SMTC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.72% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Semtech is $59.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 108.72% from its latest reported closing price of $28.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Semtech is 1,224MM, an increase of 34.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98, an increase of 61.46% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semtech. This is an increase of 114 owner(s) or 18.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTC is 0.33%, an increase of 38.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.87% to 128,375K shares. The put/call ratio of SMTC is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,568K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,968K shares , representing a decrease of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 26.22% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,442K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,768K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 52.12% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,450K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 26.05% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,309K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,440K shares , representing a decrease of 34.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 20.66% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 3,266K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares , representing an increase of 78.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 431.24% over the last quarter.

Semtech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.

