Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Semtech (BMV:SMTC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Semtech (BMV:SMTC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 678 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semtech. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTC is 0.24%, an increase of 28.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 87,466K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,568K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,968K shares , representing a decrease of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 26.22% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,442K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,768K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 52.12% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,450K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 26.05% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,309K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,440K shares , representing a decrease of 34.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 20.66% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 3,266K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares , representing an increase of 78.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 431.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.