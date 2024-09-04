Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Sealed Air (LSE:0L4F) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Sealed Air (LSE:0L4F) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.58% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sealed Air is 42.84 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 33.43 GBX to a high of 55.81 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 22.58% from its latest reported closing price of 34.95 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sealed Air is 6,269MM, an increase of 15.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sealed Air. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L4F is 0.20%, an increase of 9.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 153,202K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,173K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,269K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L4F by 4.22% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 7,008K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,140K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L4F by 13.00% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,519K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,696K shares , representing an increase of 12.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L4F by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 5,769K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,524K shares , representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L4F by 2.20% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,843K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,978K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L4F by 1.98% over the last quarter.

