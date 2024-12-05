Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Ryan Specialty Holdings (RYAN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Ryan Specialty Holdings (NYSE:RYAN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.60% Upside

As of December 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ryan Specialty Holdings is $77.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.42 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 5.60% from its latest reported closing price of $73.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ryan Specialty Holdings is 2,354MM, an increase of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryan Specialty Holdings. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 13.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAN is -24.10%, an increase of 7,314.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 128,894K shares. The put/call ratio of RYAN is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,120K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,975K shares , representing a decrease of 12.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 34.81% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,588K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,586K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 9.04% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,627K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 4,078K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,551K shares , representing a decrease of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 1.62% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,019K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,611K shares , representing a decrease of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Background Information

Founded by Patrick G. Ryan in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group is a rapidly growing service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty Group provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Its mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers.

