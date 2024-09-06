Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Rockwell Automation (LSE:0KXA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Rockwell Automation (LSE:0KXA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.89% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation is 271.75 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 215.93 GBX to a high of 320.54 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.89% from its latest reported closing price of 254.23 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Automation is 9,172MM, an increase of 4.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KXA is 0.24%, an increase of 4.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 102,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,986K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,533K shares , representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXA by 0.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,607K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,594K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXA by 7.79% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,926K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,888K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXA by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,669K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXA by 52.84% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,442K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,490K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXA by 4.33% over the last quarter.

