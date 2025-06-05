Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Parker-Hannifin (XTRA:PAR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Parker-Hannifin (XTRA:PAR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.72% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin is 640,57 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 470,05 € to a high of 760,68 €. The average price target represents an increase of 9.72% from its latest reported closing price of 583,80 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Parker-Hannifin is 20,951MM, an increase of 5.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAR is 0.39%, an increase of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 130,074K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,066K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,030K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,020K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,851K shares , representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 76.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,577K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,485K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,093K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,193K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,787K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 46.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.