Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Otis Worldwide (OTIS) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.78% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Otis Worldwide is $100.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.78% from its latest reported closing price of $91.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Otis Worldwide is 14,695MM, an increase of 3.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,064 funds or institutions reporting positions in Otis Worldwide. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTIS is 0.24%, an increase of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 406,863K shares. The put/call ratio of OTIS is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 21,930K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,590K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,914K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,009K shares , representing an increase of 44.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 73.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,795K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,764K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,880K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,726K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 51.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,377K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,218K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Otis Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Otis Worldwide Corporation gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, Otis moves 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. Otis is present in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of its customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories.

