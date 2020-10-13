Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on StepStone With Overweight Rating and Target Price at $33

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael J. Cyprys started coverage on shares of StepStone Group with âOverweightâ rating and target price of $33 and said the global private markets investment firm is an attractive play on structural growth in private markets, with sticky fee revenue, access to fast-growing end markets and an ability to expand margins.

âWe see industry-leading organic growth supported by secular tailwinds, with the opportunity for margin expansion. StepStone is a private markets investment firm that provides customized investment solutions, advisory, and data services for its clients. We view StepStoneâs core competency as an allocator that connects large pools of institutional capital to an extensive network of private markets funds,â Cyprys added.

StepStoneâs shares closed 3.17% lower at $26.21 on Monday; however, the stock is up about 6% since the investment firmâs shares started trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Sept. 16.

Five analysts forecast the average price in 12 months at $29.00 with a high forecast of $33.00 and a low forecast of $26.00. The average price target represents a 10.64% increase from the last price of $26.21. From those five, two analysts rated âBuyâ, thee rated âHoldâ and none rated âSellâ, according to Tipranks.

Morgan Stanley gave a target price of $55 under a bull scenario and $14 under the worst-case scenario.

Other equity analysts also recently updated their stock outlook. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. They set a âneutralâ rating and a $26 price objective for the company. Â JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on StepStone Group. They issued a âneutralâ rating and a $29 price target for the company.

UBS Group began coverage on StepStone Group. They issued a âbuyâ rating and a $30 price target on the stock. At last, Barclays began coverage on shares of StepStone Group. They set an âequal weightâ rating for the company.

âCompelling structural growth story in private marketsâ¦ We see 19% client asset CAGR driving 23% EPS CAGR in FY21-24 thatâs not priced in,â said Michael Cyprys, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

âMany avenues for growth to surprise to the upside and drive upward revisions to estimates, supported by STEPâs global footprint, broad-scale, deep industry relationships and customized solutions that can drive new products, new clients and increased wallet share among existing clients. High-quality earnings supported by a sticky customer base and skew to recurring management fees with limited mark to market risk, resulting in greater revenue consistency.â

Upside risks: 1) Successful fundraising of SMAs, larger successor commingled funds, and newer products/strategies. 2) Growth in new retail/HNW channel. 3) Monetization of tech capabilities â highlighted by Morgan Stanley.

Downside risks: 1) Deeper recession leads to weaker investment performance, delaying performance fee realization and slowing AUM growth. 2) Higher than expected costs. 3) Inability to influence minority-owned businesses. 4) Greater regulatory scrutiny of PE.

