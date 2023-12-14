Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of WK Kellogg (KLG) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.07% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for WK Kellogg is 11.98. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.07% from its latest reported closing price of 12.76.

The projected annual revenue for WK Kellogg is 2,761MM, a decrease of 1.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in WK Kellogg. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1,500.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of KLG is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,524K shares.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 113K shares.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 70K shares.

Mackenzie Financial holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 10K shares.

