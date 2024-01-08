Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.50% Upside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 132.40. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.50% from its latest reported closing price of 125.49.

The projected annual revenue for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 9,152MM, a decrease of 3.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAB is 0.32%, a decrease of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 192,314K shares. The put/call ratio of WAB is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,074K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,199K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,567K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,893K shares, representing an increase of 19.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 26.66% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,498K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,560K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 5,728K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,608K shares, representing a decrease of 15.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 7.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,592K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,647K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control. The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine, and industrial solutions. Based in Pittsburgh, PA.

