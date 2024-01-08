Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Vulcan Materials (VMC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.62% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vulcan Materials is 249.60. The forecasts range from a low of 217.15 to a high of $277.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.62% from its latest reported closing price of 221.62.

The projected annual revenue for Vulcan Materials is 8,390MM, an increase of 9.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.30.

Vulcan Materials Declares $0.43 Dividend

On October 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 13, 2023 received the payment on November 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $221.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.93%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 1.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Materials. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMC is 0.33%, a decrease of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.13% to 146,723K shares. The put/call ratio of VMC is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 9,811K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,954K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,744K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,475K shares, representing a decrease of 9.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 12.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,503K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,056K shares, representing an increase of 32.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 82.80% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,344K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,408K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 48.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,135K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,148K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete.

