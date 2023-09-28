Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Vail Resorts (MTN) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.86% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vail Resorts is 263.92. The forecasts range from a low of 225.23 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.86% from its latest reported closing price of 235.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vail Resorts is 62,894MM, an increase of 2,078.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.51, a decrease of 55.19% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 939 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vail Resorts. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTN is 0.29%, a decrease of 6.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.56% to 46,912K shares. The put/call ratio of MTN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 4,670K shares representing 12.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,629K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 3,095K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,165K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 10.19% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 2,000K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,970K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,664K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTN by 43.61% over the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 37 world-class destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.