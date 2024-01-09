Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of United Rentals (URI) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.15% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Rentals is 478.38. The forecasts range from a low of 305.02 to a high of $603.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.15% from its latest reported closing price of 550.83.

The projected annual revenue for United Rentals is 13,767MM, a decrease of 0.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 40.79.

United Rentals Declares $1.48 Dividend

On October 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share ($5.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 8, 2023 received the payment on November 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.48 per share.

At the current share price of $550.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.47%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 4.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1847 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Rentals. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URI is 0.36%, a decrease of 0.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.15% to 75,077K shares. The put/call ratio of URI is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,600K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,309K shares, representing an increase of 49.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 104.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,122K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,799K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,109K shares, representing a decrease of 17.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URI by 12.33% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,732K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares, representing an increase of 52.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 176.39% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,641K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 2.47% over the last quarter.

United Rentals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,169 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 18,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.13 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn.

