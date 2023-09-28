Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.68% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Topgolf Callaway Brands is 30.13. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 122.68% from its latest reported closing price of 13.53.

The projected annual revenue for Topgolf Callaway Brands is 4,469MM, an increase of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Topgolf Callaway Brands. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 6.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MODG is 0.31%, a decrease of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 172,598K shares. The put/call ratio of MODG is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 21,175K shares representing 11.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,918K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,750K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODG by 208.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,330K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODG by 13.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,223K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,277K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODG by 13.17% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,594K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,629K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODG by 13.49% over the last quarter.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Callaway Golf Company is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories.

