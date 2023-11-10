Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Synopsys (SNPS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.54% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synopsys is 523.04. The forecasts range from a low of 424.20 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.54% from its latest reported closing price of 505.17.

The projected annual revenue for Synopsys is 5,913MM, an increase of 6.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2055 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synopsys. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNPS is 0.47%, a decrease of 3.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 155,210K shares. The put/call ratio of SNPS is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,198K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,361K shares, representing an increase of 13.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 21.27% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,079K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,636K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 113.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,750K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,714K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 4.80% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,194K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,676K shares, representing a decrease of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 9.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,627K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,557K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Synopsys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synopsys, is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products.

