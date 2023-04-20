Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SeaWorld Entertainment is $78.67. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 46.36% from its latest reported closing price of $53.75.

The projected annual revenue for SeaWorld Entertainment is $1,805MM, an increase of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

O'shaughnessy Asset Management holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEAS by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 84K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 36.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAS by 99.83% over the last quarter.

CPAEX - Counterpoint Tactical Equity Fund Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAS by 0.83% over the last quarter.

FNDA - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEAS by 8.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in SeaWorld Entertainment. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEAS is 0.41%, an increase of 0.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.72% to 73,571K shares. The put/call ratio of SEAS is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

SeaWorld Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 36,000 animals in need over the last 55 years. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its 55-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

