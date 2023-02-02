Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.49% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals is $52.88. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 140.49% from its latest reported closing price of $21.99.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Pharmaceuticals is $22MM. The projected annual EPS is $-3.01.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rtw Investments holds 15,802,802 shares representing 20.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,478,412 shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,406,129 shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 82.58% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 2,653,202 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,353,393 shares, representing a decrease of 26.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 7.44% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 2,532,366 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 2,474,884 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631,706 shares, representing an increase of 34.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 76.13% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RCKT is 0.1767%, an increase of 10.5164%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.23% to 73,081K shares.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies that correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The Company's platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD) a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia, and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO), a bone marrow-derived disorder. Rocket's first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition.

