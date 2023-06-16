News & Insights

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Organogenesis Holdings Inc - (ORGO) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

June 16, 2023 — 05:44 am EDT

Fintel reports that on June 15, 2023, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Organogenesis Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:ORGO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 148.18% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Organogenesis Holdings Inc - is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 148.18% from its latest reported closing price of 4.11.

The projected annual revenue for Organogenesis Holdings Inc - is 511MM, an increase of 10.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organogenesis Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 6.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORGO is 0.03%, a decrease of 31.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 58,588K shares. ORGO / Organogenesis Holdings Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ORGO is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ORGO / Organogenesis Holdings Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Soleus Capital Management holds 9,853K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,363K shares, representing an increase of 25.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 23.51% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,308K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,198K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 22.87% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,552K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,191K shares, representing an increase of 14.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 34.10% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,552K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing an increase of 73.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 144.35% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,895K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,894K shares, representing a decrease of 52.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 74.09% over the last quarter.

Organogenesis Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis's comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs.

