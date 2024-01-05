Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.97% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Oil and Gas is 51.51. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 40.97% from its latest reported closing price of 36.54.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Oil and Gas is 2,308MM, an increase of 39.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Oil and Gas. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 8.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOG is 0.34%, a decrease of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 109,836K shares. The put/call ratio of NOG is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,654K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,654K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 21.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,786K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,181K shares, representing an increase of 15.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 86.57% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,562K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares, representing an increase of 21.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 54.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,421K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,583K shares, representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 14.03% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 2,221K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares, representing a decrease of 13.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 55.63% over the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana.

