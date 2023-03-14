Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Nikola (NKLA) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

On March 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Nikola with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 211.08% Upside

As of March 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nikola is $5.54. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 211.08% from its latest reported closing price of $1.78.

The projected annual revenue for Nikola is $301MM, an increase of 492.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.38.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 33,581K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,514K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,655K shares, representing an increase of 27.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKLA by 22.17% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,637K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,604K shares, representing an increase of 23.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKLA by 25.70% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,723K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,568K shares, representing an increase of 14.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKLA by 34.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,262K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,474K shares, representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKLA by 35.05% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nikola. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKLA is 0.05%, a decrease of 13.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.22% to 149,502K shares. The put/call ratio of NKLA is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Nikola Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as it is known today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

