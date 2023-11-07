Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - ADR (EDU) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2023, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - ADR (NYSE:EDU) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.57% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - ADR is 77.70. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 18.57% from its latest reported closing price of 65.53.

The projected annual revenue for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - ADR is 3,049MM, a decrease of 9.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - ADR. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDU is 1.01%, an increase of 7.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.55% to 69,098K shares. The put/call ratio of EDU is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong holds 4,394K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,301K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 4,301K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing an increase of 70.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 175.05% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 4,119K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,419K shares, representing a decrease of 31.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 19.03% over the last quarter.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT holds 3,972K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,973K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 18.06% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 3,443K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings consist of K-12 after-school tutoring, test preparation, language training for adults, pre-school education, primary and secondary school education, education materials and distribution, online education, and other services.

