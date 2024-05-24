Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Leonardo DRS (DRS) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Leonardo DRS (NasdaqGS:DRS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.50% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Leonardo DRS is 25.70. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 7.50% from its latest reported closing price of 23.91.

The projected annual revenue for Leonardo DRS is 2,996MM, an increase of 1.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leonardo DRS. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 11.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRS is 0.23%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 84,637K shares. The put/call ratio of DRS is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,281K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,756K shares , representing an increase of 9.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 15.15% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,069K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,713K shares , representing a decrease of 15.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 24.88% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,895K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,986K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 2,854K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,332K shares , representing a decrease of 16.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 9.74% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 2,625K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,848K shares , representing an increase of 29.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 27.72% over the last quarter.

