Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.28% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies is $73.52. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 18.28% from its latest reported closing price of $62.16.

The projected annual revenue for Intra-Cellular Therapies is $447MM, an increase of 78.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MGOAX - Victory Munder Mid-Cap Core Growth Fund holds 48K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 10.79% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

St. Louis Trust holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 309K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 4.05% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITCI is 0.30%, a decrease of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 94,167K shares. The put/call ratio of ITCI is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.

