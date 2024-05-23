Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of GE Vernova (GEV) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.12% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for GE Vernova is 172.23. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $185.85. The average price target represents an increase of 5.12% from its latest reported closing price of 163.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,687K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company.

Eagle Asset Management holds 783K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

D1 Capital Partners holds 703K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

Steadfast Capital Management holds 587K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 418K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

