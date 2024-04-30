Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Dyne Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:DYN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.24% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dyne Therapeutics is 38.50. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 51.24% from its latest reported closing price of 25.46.

The projected annual revenue for Dyne Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dyne Therapeutics. This is an increase of 316 owner(s) or 31,600.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DYN is 0.36%, an increase of 9,394,526,475.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7,085,749,600.00% to 70,857K shares. The put/call ratio of DYN is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 9,885K shares representing 11.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 6,131K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company.

Mpm Asset Management holds 4,951K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,053K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,042K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYN by 38.94% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,174K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dyne Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on transforming the lives of people with serious diseases by developing muscle-targeted therapies. Dyne Therapeutics offers its services in the United States.

