Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Disc Medicine (IRON) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Disc Medicine is $36.72. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.68% from its latest reported closing price of $28.10.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stifel Financial holds 14K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Boxer Capital holds 130K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,341K shares representing 12.32% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 56K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

Foresite Capital Management V holds 244K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disc Medicine. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 783.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRON is 0.62%, an increase of 12,500.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16,180.49% to 11,140K shares. The put/call ratio of IRON is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

