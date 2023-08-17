Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of CryoPort (CYRX) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.10% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for CryoPort is 23.97. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 84.10% from its latest reported closing price of 13.02.

The projected annual revenue for CryoPort is 268MM, an increase of 11.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in CryoPort. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYRX is 0.14%, a decrease of 9.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 59,667K shares. The put/call ratio of CYRX is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 7,704K shares representing 15.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,489K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 29.83% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 4,459K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,125K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 33.99% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,599K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 28.75% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,398K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,415K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 38.32% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,911K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015K shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 1.68% over the last quarter.

CryoPort Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cryoport, Inc. is redefining temperature-controlled supply chain support for the life sciences industry by continually broadening its platform of solutions, serving the Biopharma, Reproductive Medicine, and Animal Health markets. Through its family of companies, Cryoport Systems, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP and Cryogene, Cryoport provides strategic solutions that will support the growing needs of these markets. The Company mission is to support life and health on earth through our advanced technologies, global supply chain network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting teams of professionals. Cryoport serves clients in life sciences research, clinical trials, and product commercialization. The Company supports the creation of life, the sustaining of life and life-saving advanced cell and gene therapies in over 100 countries around the world.

