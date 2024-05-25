Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Azul S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (AZUL) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Azul S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:AZUL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.52% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Azul S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 10.52. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $14.49. The average price target represents an increase of 76.52% from its latest reported closing price of 5.96.

The projected annual revenue for Azul S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 3,974MM, a decrease of 78.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azul S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZUL is 0.11%, an increase of 2.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 26,705K shares. The put/call ratio of AZUL is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 5,791K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,537K shares , representing an increase of 21.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZUL by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Perpetual holds 2,651K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZUL by 25.30% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 2,159K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470K shares , representing an increase of 31.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZUL by 81.33% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 1,831K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares , representing an increase of 13.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZUL by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 1,313K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares , representing an increase of 50.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZUL by 60.81% over the last quarter.

Azul Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Azul S.A., the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 700 daily flights to 117 destinations. With an operating fleet of 162 aircraft and more than 11,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of more than 200 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards.

