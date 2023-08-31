Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd - ADR (ATAT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.06% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd - ADR is 27.70. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 42.06% from its latest reported closing price of 19.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd - ADR is 3,350MM, an increase of 5.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 70.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATAT is 0.40%, an increase of 38.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 108.42% to 7,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 1,168K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

Perseverance Asset Management International holds 684K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 662K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares, representing an increase of 27.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAT by 3.01% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 561K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company.

Ci Investments holds 526K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing a decrease of 45.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATAT by 42.41% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.