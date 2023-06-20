Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Arch Capital Group (ACGL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.76% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arch Capital Group is 85.94. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.76% from its latest reported closing price of 71.16.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Capital Group is 11,833MM, an increase of 9.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Capital Group. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 7.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACGL is 0.44%, a decrease of 5.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 436,914K shares. The put/call ratio of ACGL is 6.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 28,100K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,135K shares, representing a decrease of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 21,291K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,416K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 3.92% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 19,131K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,095K shares, representing a decrease of 10.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 15.65% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,854K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,256K shares, representing a decrease of 29.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 19.14% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 12,769K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company.

Arch Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $15.2 billion in capital at Sept. 30, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Key filings for this company:

