Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 15, 2026, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Nebius Group N.V. (NasdaqGS:NBIS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.32% Upside

As of January 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Nebius Group N.V. is $154.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $221.55. The average price target represents an increase of 51.32% from its latest reported closing price of $101.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -37.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nebius Group N.V.. This is an increase of 168 owner(s) or 34.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIS is 0.44%, an increase of 10.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.03% to 105,869K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 12,797K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,652K shares , representing a decrease of 37.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIS by 29.84% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 10,132K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,595K shares , representing an increase of 25.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIS by 52.07% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 4,607K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,959K shares , representing an increase of 35.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIS by 146.83% over the last quarter.

Accel Leaders 4 Associates holds 4,581K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,714K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing an increase of 85.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIS by 1,163.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.