Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Merchants Bancorp (NasdaqCM:MBIN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.02% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Merchants Bancorp is $58.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 34.02% from its latest reported closing price of $43.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Merchants Bancorp is 489MM, a decrease of 20.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merchants Bancorp. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBIN is 0.13%, an increase of 13.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.92% to 16,793K shares. The put/call ratio of MBIN is 1.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 637K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 17.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 577K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares , representing an increase of 24.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 21.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 550K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 48.46% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 501K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares , representing a decrease of 27.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 28.22% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 411K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Merchants Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including multi-family housing, mortgage warehouse financing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, Small Business Administration lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $9.6 billion in assets and $7.4 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2020, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, One Trust Funding, Inc. and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana.

