Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Melrose Industries (MLSPF) with Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Melrose Industries (OTCPK:MLSPF) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.60% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Melrose Industries is $8.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.36 to a high of $10.24. The average price target represents an increase of 7.60% from its latest reported closing price of $8.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Melrose Industries is 8,850MM, an increase of 155.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melrose Industries. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLSPF is 0.31%, an increase of 10.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 430,657K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 110,211K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 89,772K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,539K shares , representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLSPF by 6.33% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 23,212K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,928K shares , representing an increase of 35.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLSPF by 32.53% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 21,883K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,704K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLSPF by 3.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,149K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,267K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLSPF by 0.23% over the last quarter.

