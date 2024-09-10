Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) with Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.39% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Melrose Industries is 648.63 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 404.00 GBX to a high of 771.75 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 37.39% from its latest reported closing price of 472.10 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Melrose Industries is 9,205MM, an increase of 166.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

Melrose Industries Maintains 1.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.06%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -1.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melrose Industries. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRO is 0.31%, an increase of 10.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 430,657K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 110,211K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 89,772K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,539K shares , representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 6.33% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 23,212K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,928K shares , representing an increase of 35.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 32.53% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 21,883K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,704K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 3.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,149K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,267K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 0.23% over the last quarter.

