Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage of Lionsgate Studios (LION) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Lionsgate Studios (NasdaqGS:LION) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.42% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lionsgate Studios is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 96.42% from its latest reported closing price of $7.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lionsgate Studios is 3,441MM, an increase of 17.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lionsgate Studios. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 350.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LION is 0.13%, an increase of 92.47%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 173K shares.

FBMPX - Communication Services Portfolio holds 84K shares.

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 67K shares.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 31K shares.

FALCX - Strategic Advisers Large Cap Fund holds 5K shares.

